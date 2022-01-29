Citic Securities Initiates Coverage on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Investment analysts at Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citic Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KMX. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

Shares of KMX opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. CarMax has a 1 year low of $102.47 and a 1 year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. CarMax’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

