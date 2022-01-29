Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,891 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,891 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,816,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,592 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 3,315,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,787 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,514,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,973 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 569,660 shares during the period. 19.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.38.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SQM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

