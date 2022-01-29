City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for City in a report released on Wednesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for City’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get City alerts:

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97. City has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.61.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.21. City had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

In other City news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in City by 2,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,202,000 after purchasing an additional 131,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in City by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 56,874 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in City by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27,804 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in City by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in City by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.