Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLVT. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock worth $1,736,374 in the last ninety days. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Clarivate by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after purchasing an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

