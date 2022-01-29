Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) PT Lowered to GBX 1,400 at Royal Bank of Canada

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,450 ($19.56) to GBX 1,400 ($18.89) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($19.97) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.13) to GBX 1,540 ($20.78) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.64) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,537.14 ($20.74).

LON CBG opened at GBX 1,264 ($17.05) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,702 ($22.96). The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,358.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,465.62.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

