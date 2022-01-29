CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Acquires £88,800 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Lennart Sten purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($119,805.72).

CLI stock opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.96) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 214.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 228.74. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 199.40 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.21 ($3.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £894.23 million and a PE ratio of 13.81.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 300 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.91) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

