CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded CNO Financial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CNO stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $968.30 million for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after buying an additional 81,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,888,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,136,000 after purchasing an additional 378,069 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

