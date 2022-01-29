CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 353.7% from the December 31st total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 712,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get CNS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:CNSP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.58. 243,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.07.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Equities analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.