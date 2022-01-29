Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 26.62%.

NASDAQ:CCB traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 45,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $564.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.98. Coastal Financial has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $54.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 65.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coastal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Coastal Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Coastal Financial in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

