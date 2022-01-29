Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 142.7% from the December 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

