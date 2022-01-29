Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Head to Head Analysis

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and MoneyLion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $1.28 billion 29.92 $322.32 million N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coinbase Global and MoneyLion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 1 4 15 0 2.70 MoneyLion 0 0 3 0 3.00

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus target price of $360.41, indicating a potential upside of 102.96%. MoneyLion has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 49.96% 89.37% 23.54% MoneyLion N/A -38.00% -6.18%

Summary

Coinbase Global beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols. It serves retail users, institutions, and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

