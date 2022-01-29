Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $43.07. The company had a trading volume of 132,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CMCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

