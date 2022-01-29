Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 1.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Comcast stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $45.47 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

