Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

CMCSA stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,456,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,374,090. The company has a market cap of $227.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast has a 12 month low of $45.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

