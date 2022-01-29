Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2022

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.15 and traded as high as C$11.73. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 571,996 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUF.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Cominar REIT Company Profile (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

