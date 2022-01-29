Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.15

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.15 and traded as high as C$11.73. Cominar REIT shares last traded at C$11.65, with a volume of 571,996 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUF.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Cominar REIT from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$11.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cominar REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.