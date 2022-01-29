Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BIOTU) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Biotech Acquisition were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOTU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 772.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 218,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 193,102 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Biotech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biotech Acquisition by 6.9% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS BIOTU opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Biotech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.