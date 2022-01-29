Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.06% of ProPetro worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 6.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,650,000 after buying an additional 261,187 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 297.9% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 38,338 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 6.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 26.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,487,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 312,042 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.39 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

