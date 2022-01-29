Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of TimkenSteel worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMST stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $677.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.20 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ken V. Garcia acquired 15,984 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $238,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

