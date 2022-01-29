Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. The stock has a market cap of $782.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.72. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.