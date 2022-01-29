Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 212,660 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $51,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian in the third quarter worth $51,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Donald Bennett acquired 20,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of Tellurian stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. Tellurian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 37.98% and a negative net margin of 146.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

