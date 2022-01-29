Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Issues Earnings Results

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.12%.

NASDAQ TCFC opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Community Financial has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $222.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Community Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Community Financial by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.