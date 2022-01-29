Comparing Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Mastermind alerts:

Mastermind has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind 8.40% 23.25% 13.06% CMG Holdings Group 83.27% 332.92% 100.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CMG Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mastermind and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.64 million 0.53 $140,000.00 N/A N/A CMG Holdings Group $140,000.00 22.93 $40,000.00 N/A N/A

Mastermind has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Summary

CMG Holdings Group beats Mastermind on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc. is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management. The company was founded on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastermind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastermind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.