Comparing ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) & Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ShotSpotter and Arqit Quantum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 6.52 $1.23 million ($0.11) -232.09 Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 36,358.10 -$271.73 million N/A N/A

ShotSpotter has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter -2.36% -1.55% -0.84% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for ShotSpotter and Arqit Quantum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arqit Quantum 0 0 0 0 N/A

ShotSpotter presently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.07%. Given ShotSpotter’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Arqit Quantum.

Summary

ShotSpotter beats Arqit Quantum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

