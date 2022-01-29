Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $353.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post $353.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $320.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $394.00 million. Compass Minerals International posted sales of $421.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 595.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 850,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,216. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

