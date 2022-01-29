CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $7.73 on Friday. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

CompoSecure Inc is a provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions. CompoSecure Inc, formerly known as DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp., is based in SOMERSET, N.J.

