Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.61

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 1927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Noble Financial lowered Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $519.83 million, a PE ratio of 394.68 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.80 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after purchasing an additional 111,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,732,000 after acquiring an additional 28,198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

