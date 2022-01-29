Concord Acquisition (NYSE:CND) Trading 0.1% Higher

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.94. 470,376 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,034,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,172,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 372,969 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Concord Acquisition by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 95,067 shares during the last quarter. Coltrane Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

