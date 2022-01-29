ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th.

ConnectOne Bancorp has increased its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ConnectOne Bancorp has a payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CNOB opened at $33.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Jr. Parisi sold 25,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $876,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.