Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of AVROBIO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVRO. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 110,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVRO opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. AVROBIO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75). Sell-side analysts anticipate that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVRO. Mizuho reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AVROBIO from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

