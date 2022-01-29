Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 23,020 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of EverQuote as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 108,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin bought 52,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $768,301.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $550,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 471,038 shares of company stock worth $6,765,170 and sold 20,142 shares worth $319,851. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The company has a market cap of $460.92 million, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.16. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.