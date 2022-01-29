Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Amtech Systems worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 11.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 180.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 8.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amtech Systems news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $133,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $116.69 million, a PE ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 1.54. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes.

