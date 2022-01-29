Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $462,000 Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,255 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 38.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 18,017 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $119.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.