Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Dorian LPG at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LPG. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.24. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 31.78%. The firm had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 93.90%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

