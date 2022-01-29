Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 965 Shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Evans Bancorp worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 305,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 246.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 5,250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 90,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 88,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evans Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,742,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $139,083.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.15. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.01%. On average, analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

