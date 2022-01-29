Constantine Metal Resources (CVE:CEM) Trading Down 2.3%

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) shares were down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 140,414 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 150,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$25.70 million and a P/E ratio of -22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider John Tognetti sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$96,642.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,000 shares in the company, valued at C$3,185,870. Insiders have sold 227,588 shares of company stock worth $143,626 in the last quarter.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

