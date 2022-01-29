Contrasting 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) & BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI)

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) and BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.5% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of 22nd Century Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

22nd Century Group has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOTS has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 22nd Century Group and BOTS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A

22nd Century Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 230.88%. Given 22nd Century Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe 22nd Century Group is more favorable than BOTS.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 22nd Century Group and BOTS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group $28.10 million 11.81 -$19.71 million ($0.17) -12.00 BOTS N/A N/A -$8.03 million N/A N/A

BOTS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 22nd Century Group.

Profitability

This table compares 22nd Century Group and BOTS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group -82.69% -38.09% -33.96% BOTS N/A -289.67% -282.30%

Summary

22nd Century Group beats BOTS on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques. The company was founded on September 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents. The company was founded on December 30, 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

