Contrasting Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) & The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) and The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Sage Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Japan Railway and The Sage Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway -15.20% -3.62% -1.40% The Sage Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Japan Railway and The Sage Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Japan Railway 0 1 0 0 2.00 The Sage Group 5 3 3 0 1.82

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Japan Railway and The Sage Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $7.77 billion 3.42 -$1.89 billion ($0.62) -20.81 The Sage Group $2.55 billion 3.89 $389.97 million N/A N/A

The Sage Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Japan Railway.

Dividends

Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. The Sage Group pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Central Japan Railway pays out -12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

The Sage Group beats Central Japan Railway on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Co. engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains. The Real Estate segment engages in the development of commercial facilities in stations and areas under elevated track columns. The Others segment manages hotels at major stations, travel business and advertising agencies. It also manufactures rolling stock and maintains, inspects and repairs railway facilities. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

