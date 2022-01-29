Contrasting Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Exelixis and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 1 9 0 2.90 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Exelixis presently has a consensus target price of $33.10, suggesting a potential upside of 86.27%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 737.14%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Exelixis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $987.54 million 5.69 $111.78 million $0.51 34.84 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 13.10% 8.27% 7.19% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.99% -53.17%

Risk and Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Exelixis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.6% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelixis beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B. Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

