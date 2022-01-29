Contrasting Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

0.1% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Mitesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 10.05 $399.33 million N/A N/A Mitesco N/A N/A -$2.86 million ($0.04) -4.38

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than Mitesco.

Volatility & Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hargreaves Lansdown and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 3 1 5 0 2.22 Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A Mitesco N/A -2,552.31% -175.86%

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats Mitesco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc. engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.