Contrasting Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marathon Digital and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 150.34%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.33%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marathon Digital and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 517.16 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -40.68 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kyndryl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

