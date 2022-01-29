Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

VLRS has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.86.

NYSE:VLRS opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.