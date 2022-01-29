Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Upgraded by Oddo Bhf to “Outperform”

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €45.00 ($51.14) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Corbion from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Corbion stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12. Corbion has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $60.60.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

