Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Desjardins cut Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$7.10 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$13.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$308.66 million during the quarter.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

