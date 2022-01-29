Cormark Weighs in on NanoXplore Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Cormark analyst M. Whale forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GRA. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of GRA stock opened at C$4.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$2.99 and a 12 month high of C$9.03. The stock has a market cap of C$782.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50.

