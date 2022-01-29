Cpwm LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,216,000 after buying an additional 46,461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 61,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

