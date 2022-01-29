Cpwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.82.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $373.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $285.50 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

