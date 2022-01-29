Cpwm LLC Invests $249,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 52.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.89.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCL opened at $18.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.18. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

