Cpwm LLC Purchases 4,001 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 262.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 68,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.25 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

