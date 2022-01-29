Creative Planning Acquires 2,300 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 13.9% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 47.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 35,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCA stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

