Creative Planning Buys Shares of 829 NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEU stock opened at $334.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.49. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.29 and a one year high of $418.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.33.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

